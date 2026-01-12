Deendayal Port Authority at VGRC 2026: Pioneering Sustainability & Innovation

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla's Chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh, underscored the authority's commitment to sustainability at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 in Rajkot.

He shared DPA's green energy and port-led innovation initiatives, reinforcing Gujarat's shipbuilding potential in his address at the session on Gujarat's emerging role as a shipbuilding hub.

DPA's MoU with Green-Kutch NextGen promises to enhance the Green Hydrogen landscape as the port embarks on a digital transformation journey with its new Enterprise Business System, promising cost efficiency and improved business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)