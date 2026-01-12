Left Menu

Deendayal Port Authority at VGRC 2026: Pioneering Sustainability & Innovation

During the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2026, Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh emphasized DPA's dedication to sustainable innovation and clean energy. An MoU with Green-Kutch NextGen was signed, boosting the Green Hydrogen ecosystem. The conference reinforced Gujarat's role in advancing maritime infrastructure and energy independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:26 IST
Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, Chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh (Photo- DPA, Kandla) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla's Chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh, underscored the authority's commitment to sustainability at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 in Rajkot.

He shared DPA's green energy and port-led innovation initiatives, reinforcing Gujarat's shipbuilding potential in his address at the session on Gujarat's emerging role as a shipbuilding hub.

DPA's MoU with Green-Kutch NextGen promises to enhance the Green Hydrogen landscape as the port embarks on a digital transformation journey with its new Enterprise Business System, promising cost efficiency and improved business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

