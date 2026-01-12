President Ramaphosa Attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to Strengthen Global and UAE–SA Cooperation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, a major global platform focused on advancing sustainable development.

The 2026 edition of ADSW is being held under the theme “Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, and brings together leaders from government, business, civil society and youth movements to stimulate impactful dialogue, promote cross-sector collaboration and drive innovative solutions to global sustainability challenges.

High-level bilateral engagement with UAE leadership

On Tuesday, 13 January, President Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ahead of the official opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The engagement is expected to reinforce the strong diplomatic and economic relationship between South Africa and the UAE, while exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation in key strategic sectors.

The President will also attend the ADSW Opening Ceremony and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, which honours 11 global winners making tangible contributions in the fields of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.

Championing youth, energy and inclusive growth

As part of the programme, President Ramaphosa will address the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub, where discussions will focus on economic transformation, ethical governance and youth empowerment. His address will be delivered under the theme “Leading the Just Transition: Youth, Skills, and Inclusive Growth”, highlighting the central role of young people in shaping inclusive and sustainable economies.

The President will further participate in a Heads of State Panel titled “A Vision for Global Energy”, which will examine future pathways for global energy systems in the context of climate change, energy security and sustainable development.

In addition, he will take part in a high-level session entitled “Next Leap: Global South Infrastructure”, focusing on accelerating bankable and scalable infrastructure investments across developing economies, particularly in the Global South.

Strengthening economic ties and investment cooperation

The Presidency has emphasised that South Africa and the UAE enjoy cordial bilateral relations, marked by regular high-level engagements and strong economic cooperation.

“South Africa maintains cordial bilateral relations with the UAE, characterised by regular high-level visits as well as robust economic cooperation, for the mutual benefit of both countries. The UAE is also a major investor in the South African economy across various sectors such as transport, logistics and renewable energy,” the Presidency said.

During the visit, President Ramaphosa will also engage with captains of industry and business leaders to promote investment opportunities and strengthen collaboration between South African and UAE enterprises.

Ministerial delegation accompanies the President

The President is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including:

• Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola• Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni• Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau• Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi

The visit underscores South Africa’s commitment to global sustainability efforts, deeper South–South cooperation, and positioning the country as an attractive destination for investment aligned with a just energy transition and inclusive economic growth.