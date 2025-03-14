Rajasthan's Vibrant Holi Extravaganza: A Fusion of Tradition and Tourism
Holi celebrations swept across Rajasthan with fervor, as people danced in the streets, exchanged traditional gulal, and visited temples. The festival attracted foreign tourists and was peacefully monitored by police. A health incident in Pushkar saw some individuals hospitalized after consuming Bhang.
Holi, the festival of colors, ignited fervid celebrations throughout Rajasthan on Friday. Streets filled with revelers dancing to rhythmic drumbeats, as residents joyfully exchanged greetings and smeared gulal on one another.
The famous Govind Devji temple in Jaipur saw vibrant Gulal Holi celebrations. Foreign tourists immersed themselves in the colorful chaos, notably in Jaipur's walled city and in Pushkar, where they danced and indulged in local traditions.
Authorities reported a peaceful festival with over 5,000 police personnel ensuring order in Jaipur. However, around 40 individuals in Pushkar required medical attention after consuming Bhang. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, participated in the festivities with the public.
