Left Menu

Rajasthan's Vibrant Holi Extravaganza: A Fusion of Tradition and Tourism

Holi celebrations swept across Rajasthan with fervor, as people danced in the streets, exchanged traditional gulal, and visited temples. The festival attracted foreign tourists and was peacefully monitored by police. A health incident in Pushkar saw some individuals hospitalized after consuming Bhang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:45 IST
Rajasthan's Vibrant Holi Extravaganza: A Fusion of Tradition and Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Holi, the festival of colors, ignited fervid celebrations throughout Rajasthan on Friday. Streets filled with revelers dancing to rhythmic drumbeats, as residents joyfully exchanged greetings and smeared gulal on one another.

The famous Govind Devji temple in Jaipur saw vibrant Gulal Holi celebrations. Foreign tourists immersed themselves in the colorful chaos, notably in Jaipur's walled city and in Pushkar, where they danced and indulged in local traditions.

Authorities reported a peaceful festival with over 5,000 police personnel ensuring order in Jaipur. However, around 40 individuals in Pushkar required medical attention after consuming Bhang. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, participated in the festivities with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025