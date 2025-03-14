Left Menu

Santiniketan's Vibrant Dol Jatra: A Celebration Amidst Controversy

Hundreds attended Dol Jatra at Sonajhuri Haat, Santiniketan, amidst controversy surrounding festival bans. Police maintained order without intervention. The event persisted despite initial concerns from the forest department, clarifying no bans were enforced. Celebrations resumed post-Covid, with Basanta Utsab taking place at Visva Bharati University.

Updated: 14-03-2025 21:45 IST
In a vivid display of cultural richness, Sonajhuri Haat in Santiniketan witnessed a gathering of hundreds for the vibrant Dol Jatra, a celebration of colors. Despite initial apprehensions spurred by claims of government-imposed bans, the festival thrived without intervention from local authorities.

Controversy brewed when accusations arose about the Mamata Banerjee administration allegedly banning Holi celebrations to favor a particular community. Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda refuted these claims, stating the department had merely advised caution rather than enforcing a prohibition.

Resilient over the years, the local festivities at Sonajhuri Haat became a beacon of community spirit, especially following Visva Bharati University's decision to halt public participation in Vasanta Utsab. This year marked a significant return, with the institution hosting Basanta Utsab within its historic campus, now a UNESCO World Heritage site.

