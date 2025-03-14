Santiniketan's Vibrant Dol Jatra: A Celebration Amidst Controversy

In a vivid display of cultural richness, Sonajhuri Haat in Santiniketan witnessed a gathering of hundreds for the vibrant Dol Jatra, a celebration of colors. Despite initial apprehensions spurred by claims of government-imposed bans, the festival thrived without intervention from local authorities.

Controversy brewed when accusations arose about the Mamata Banerjee administration allegedly banning Holi celebrations to favor a particular community. Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda refuted these claims, stating the department had merely advised caution rather than enforcing a prohibition.

Resilient over the years, the local festivities at Sonajhuri Haat became a beacon of community spirit, especially following Visva Bharati University's decision to halt public participation in Vasanta Utsab. This year marked a significant return, with the institution hosting Basanta Utsab within its historic campus, now a UNESCO World Heritage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)