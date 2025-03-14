Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sikh 'Jathedar' Appointments

A 'Panthic' gathering led by Baba Harnam Singh rejected the new appointments of Sikh 'jathedars' by the SGPC, demanding the reinstatement of the previous ones. The SGPC had removed the former 'jathedars' citing inadequate leadership. The gathering proposed several resolutions, including a boycott of the SGPC executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srianandpursahib | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:23 IST
Tensions are rising in the Sikh community as a 'Panthic' gathering led by Baba Harnam Singh vocally opposed recent 'jathedar' appointments by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The meeting called for the reinstatement of previously ousted 'jathedars', Giani Raghbir Singh, Giani Sultan Singh, and Giani Harpreet Singh.

The SGPC justified the removals by arguing that the former 'jathedars' showed 'inadequate' leadership, weakening the unity of the 'Panth'. Amidst this controversial decision, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has been installed as the new 'jathedar' of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and acting 'jathedar' of the Akal Takht in Amritsar.

The gathering concluded with the passage of six resolutions, urging the SGPC to reconsider its controversial decision and respect the sentiments of the Sikh community. Members also planned a march to Amritsar if the SGPC fails to address their demands.

