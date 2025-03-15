Tillotama Shome Shines in Groundbreaking Roles

Actor Tillotama Shome has captivated audiences with her recent performances in 'Baksho Bondi' and the second season of 'Paatal Lok.' These roles, which she portrayed back-to-back, feature women with significant agency, departing from mere decorative pieces.

In 'Paatal Lok,' Shome plays SP Meghna Barua, a no-nonsense Nagamese-speaking officer. Meanwhile, 'Baksho Bondi' sees her as Maya, a Bengali woman striving to support her family amidst personal challenges in Kolkata's suburb. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival under the new Perspectives section.

Shome's choice to work with debut filmmakers Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi was based on their compelling script. The film delves into themes of class, privilege, family, and mental health, with Shome receiving much acclaim. She reflects on the privilege consciousness needed by high-society individuals and her future awaiting meaningful projects.

