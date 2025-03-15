Archie and Friends Dive into India's Holi Festival

The beloved characters of Archie Comics are stepping into a vibrant cultural landscape with their latest story on India's Holi festival. In 'Celebration Surprise', Archie, Betty, and Veronica explore the colors and traditions of Holi, as illustrated in the newly released issue of 'The World of Betty & Veronica digest #38'.

Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comic Publications, highlighted the importance of the festival's inclusion, citing her personal experiences and bonds with India as driving factors. These connections were pivotal in crafting the 10-page comic, especially with input from Om Arora, a key figure in bringing Archie Comics to India.

The story's visual team captured India's essence through unique penciling illustrating the nation's rich culture. Silberkleit expressed joy in sharing such vibrant elements with readers worldwide, wishing a festive and colorful celebration of Holi to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)