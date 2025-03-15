Left Menu

Archie and Friends Dive into India's Holi Festival

The iconic Archie Comics features a new story titled 'Celebration Surprise' in 'The World of Betty & Veronica digest #38', showcasing the vibrant Indian festival of Holi. Co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit shares her inspiration from Indian culture and personal ties, syncing cultural narratives across continents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:59 IST
Archie and Friends Dive into India's Holi Festival

The beloved characters of Archie Comics are stepping into a vibrant cultural landscape with their latest story on India's Holi festival. In 'Celebration Surprise', Archie, Betty, and Veronica explore the colors and traditions of Holi, as illustrated in the newly released issue of 'The World of Betty & Veronica digest #38'.

Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comic Publications, highlighted the importance of the festival's inclusion, citing her personal experiences and bonds with India as driving factors. These connections were pivotal in crafting the 10-page comic, especially with input from Om Arora, a key figure in bringing Archie Comics to India.

The story's visual team captured India's essence through unique penciling illustrating the nation's rich culture. Silberkleit expressed joy in sharing such vibrant elements with readers worldwide, wishing a festive and colorful celebration of Holi to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025