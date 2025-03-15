Left Menu

Salman Khan Completes Filming 'Sikandar'

Bollywood star Salman Khan has completed shooting for his new film 'Sikandar', directed by A R Murugadoss, known for 'Ghajini'. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, the film was shot over 90 days in various locations and will release on Eid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has successfully wrapped the shoot for his highly-anticipated film 'Sikandar', according to the producers.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, renowned for hits like 'Ghajini', the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. It is slated to premiere during the Eid festivities.

Filming took place over a 90-day period in multiple locations across India, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, and concluded in January, with additional scenes and a promotional track shot thereafter. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, a motion poster has already been released.

