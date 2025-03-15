Salman Khan Completes Filming 'Sikandar'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has successfully wrapped the shoot for his highly-anticipated film 'Sikandar', according to the producers.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, renowned for hits like 'Ghajini', the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal. It is slated to premiere during the Eid festivities.

Filming took place over a 90-day period in multiple locations across India, including Mumbai and Hyderabad, and concluded in January, with additional scenes and a promotional track shot thereafter. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, a motion poster has already been released.

