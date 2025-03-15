Left Menu

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar Set Sights on Comedy Reunion

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are in talks to collaborate once again on a comedic project. They have previously worked together on successful comedies like “Garam Masala” and “Desi Boyz”. Abraham expressed interest in working with his director from “The Diplomat,” Shivam Nair, on a comedy film.

Bollywood icon John Abraham has revealed intentions to delve back into comedic cinema alongside fellow actor Akshay Kumar.

The two stars have a storied history of comedic hits like "Garam Masala" and "Desi Boyz" and are keen on reigniting the magic. "I'm exploring doing something funny," Abraham stated, highlighting the impact of past films.

In recent discussions, Abraham has hinted at a potential reunion with Kumar, noting their synergistic energy. He also praised director Shivam Nair's humor, expressing a desire to collaborate with him on a comedy film following their success with "The Diplomat."

