John Abraham and Akshay Kumar Set Sights on Comedy Reunion

Bollywood icon John Abraham has revealed intentions to delve back into comedic cinema alongside fellow actor Akshay Kumar.

The two stars have a storied history of comedic hits like "Garam Masala" and "Desi Boyz" and are keen on reigniting the magic. "I'm exploring doing something funny," Abraham stated, highlighting the impact of past films.

In recent discussions, Abraham has hinted at a potential reunion with Kumar, noting their synergistic energy. He also praised director Shivam Nair's humor, expressing a desire to collaborate with him on a comedy film following their success with "The Diplomat."

