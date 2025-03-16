Left Menu

Oscar-Winning Composer A R Rahman Hospitalized

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A R Rahman has been admitted to a hospital. Reports confirm that he is in stable condition, although no additional details have been provided at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 10:00 IST
A R Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

A R Rahman, the celebrated music director known for his Oscar-winning compositions, has been admitted to a corporate hospital. Sources indicate that he is currently stable and doing well.

The hospitalization occurred last night, though details surrounding the reason for his admission remain undisclosed. Fans and well-wishers are hopeful for a swift recovery.

Rahman's contribution to music has garnered international acclaim, making this news significant within the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

