Oscar-Winning Composer A R Rahman Hospitalized
Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A R Rahman has been admitted to a hospital. Reports confirm that he is in stable condition, although no additional details have been provided at this time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 10:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A R Rahman, the celebrated music director known for his Oscar-winning compositions, has been admitted to a corporate hospital. Sources indicate that he is currently stable and doing well.
The hospitalization occurred last night, though details surrounding the reason for his admission remain undisclosed. Fans and well-wishers are hopeful for a swift recovery.
Rahman's contribution to music has garnered international acclaim, making this news significant within the entertainment industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
