Will Smith's Triumphant Return to Music: 'Based On A True Story' Drops Soon

Will Smith, the acclaimed Hollywood actor, has officially announced the release date for his highly anticipated new music album, 'Based On A True Story'. The album is set to drop on March 28, marking his first musical release since 2005.

Smith, celebrated for his iconic roles in films such as 'The Pursuit of Happyness' and the 'Men in Black' series, shared the news via his Instagram account. The 56-year-old rapper expressed excitement, urging fans to presave the album.

'Based On A True Story' will feature 14 tracks, including previously released singles like 'Beautiful Scars'. Smith, who started his music career in the late '80s, last released an album nearly two decades ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)