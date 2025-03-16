Dignitaries Unite: Celebrations at Raj Bhavan and Thrissur

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan welcomed former President Ram Nath Kovind during their meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, according to a statement from the Governor's office.

Earlier in the weekend, the Governor recognized the contributions of football legend Padma Shri I M Vijayan at a Chamber of Commerce event in Thrissur, Kerala.

The function also saw the presence of significant personalities, including Thrissur Mayor M K Verghese and MLA P Balachandran, highlighting the importance of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)