Dignitaries Unite: Celebrations at Raj Bhavan and Thrissur

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan held meetings with former President Ram Nath Kovind in Mumbai. During a separate event in Thrissur, he also felicitated football legend I M Vijayan. Prominent figures, including Thrissur Mayor M K Verghese and MLA P Balachandran, attended the event organized by the Chamber of Commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan welcomed former President Ram Nath Kovind during their meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, according to a statement from the Governor's office.

Earlier in the weekend, the Governor recognized the contributions of football legend Padma Shri I M Vijayan at a Chamber of Commerce event in Thrissur, Kerala.

The function also saw the presence of significant personalities, including Thrissur Mayor M K Verghese and MLA P Balachandran, highlighting the importance of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

