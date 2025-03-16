Left Menu

'The Diplomat' Impresses with Box Office Success

'The Diplomat', starring John Abraham, made Rs 8.71 crore in total at the box office over its opening weekend. Directed by Shivam Nair and based on true events, the film follows diplomat JP Singh's daring mission. Produced by JA Entertainment and T-Series, it continues to attract audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:27 IST
'The Diplomat' Impresses with Box Office Success
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-released film 'The Diplomat', starring John Abraham, has achieved impressive box office success, amassing Rs 8.71 crore net over its first two days. The film, directed by Shivam Nair, opened to audiences on Friday with a collection of Rs 4.03 crore.

On its second day, 'The Diplomat' continued to draw crowds, earning Rs 4.68 crore. The production team, including T-Series and JA Entertainment, celebrated the film's success by updating fans on the film's financial performance with a new promotional poster.

'The Diplomat' portrays the gripping tale of diplomat JP Singh's mission to rescue an Indian woman from Pakistan. Inspired by true events, the movie features Sadia Khateeb alongside Abraham and is gaining traction in cinemas across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025