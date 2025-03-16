'The Diplomat' Impresses with Box Office Success

The newly-released film 'The Diplomat', starring John Abraham, has achieved impressive box office success, amassing Rs 8.71 crore net over its first two days. The film, directed by Shivam Nair, opened to audiences on Friday with a collection of Rs 4.03 crore.

On its second day, 'The Diplomat' continued to draw crowds, earning Rs 4.68 crore. The production team, including T-Series and JA Entertainment, celebrated the film's success by updating fans on the film's financial performance with a new promotional poster.

'The Diplomat' portrays the gripping tale of diplomat JP Singh's mission to rescue an Indian woman from Pakistan. Inspired by true events, the movie features Sadia Khateeb alongside Abraham and is gaining traction in cinemas across the country.

