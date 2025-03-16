Sheeba Chadha: Navigating the Cinema and OTT World with Ease
Sheeba Chadha, known for her roles in films and web series, emphasizes the minimal difference between acting in movies and OTT shows, except for the depth of character exploration. She discusses her career evolution, the role of theatre, and cinema's diverse offerings, stressing ongoing representation challenges in Bollywood.
- Country:
- India
Sheeba Chadha, an acclaimed actor recognized for her performances in movies such as 'Badhaai Do' and web series like 'Mirzapur', believes there's little difference in acting for films and OTT shows, aside from the opportunity to delve deeper into characters.
Chadha, whose career began with the 1998 film 'Dil Se..', has played pivotal roles in numerous notable films and appreciates the enriched characters found in long-format OTT series. However, she admits the satisfaction of performing complex film characters remains equally fulfilling.
While deeply engrossed in cinema and OTT platforms, Chadha, once a prolific theatre practitioner, finds herself presently distanced from the stage due to her demanding schedule. She reflects on the potential of cinema, particularly regional films, highlighting the enduring scope for nuanced gender representation in Bollywood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sheeba Chadha
- Bollywood
- OTT
- acting
- cinema
- theatre
- representation
- web series
- regional films
- narrative
ALSO READ
John Abraham: Crafting Cinema with Purpose and Passion
Cinema's Influence on Society: Understanding Beyond Entertainment
Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Bolster Representation Amid Delimitation Fears
Sean Baker's Cinematic Triumph: An Academy Award Success
Adarsh Gourav Ventures into Telugu Cinema with Thrilling South Debut