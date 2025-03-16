Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia

A catastrophic nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, claimed 51 lives and injured around 100, during a local pop concert. The fire was caused by pyrotechnics, leading to chaos and panic. Authorities and volunteer organizations are assisting the victims' families, while the government pledges support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

In an early morning disaster, a nightclub fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, tragically killed 51 people and injured approximately 100 more. The interior minister, Panche Toshkovski, reported that the fire, which broke out during a pop concert, was sparked by pyrotechnics that set the roof ablaze.

The incident unleashed chaos inside the nightclub as patrons, mostly young, scrambled to escape. Videos depict the chaos as musicians pleaded for people to evacuate swiftly. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed profound sorrow for the loss of life, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting affected families during this anguishing time.

Efforts to assist the injured, many with severe burns, are underway with volunteer organizations stepping in. Questions remain about the cause, as one person has been arrested. European Commissioner Marta Kos also conveyed her condolences, highlighting the impact on the nation, which is progressing towards EU membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

