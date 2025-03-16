Melody of Mizoram: The Rise of Esther Hnamte

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the remarkable talent of a young Mizoram singer, Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, after her captivating rendition of 'Vande Mataram.' Shah presented the seven-year-old prodigy with a guitar, symbolizing appreciation for her musical talent during a function related to the Assam Rifles' relocation.

In a heartwarming moment, Shah expressed how Esther's enchanting performance united everyone's love for Bharat. He invited the young singer to Raj Bhavan and conveyed his blessings for her promising future, highlighting the emotional impact of her performance in Aizawl.

Hnamte, hailed from Lunglei, Mizoram, commenced singing at the tender age of three. Her viral video in 2020, promoted by prominent figures like former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and PM Narendra Modi, skyrocketed her to fame. Her notable achievements include being honored as the Amul Girl and winning the Young Achievers Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)