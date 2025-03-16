Left Menu

Drake Bell's Candid Reflections: Navigating Hollywood and Finding Balance

Drake Bell opens up about his Hollywood struggles as a teenager, feeling targeted by media despite no mistakes. He appreciates missing out on the social media era and shares his current projects, including touring and acting in Mexico. Bell emphasizes staying focused on positive influences and creative pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:11 IST
Drake Bell (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Drake Bell, famed actor and musician, recently shared his experiences navigating the challenges of teen life in Hollywood, recalling moments when he felt unfairly targeted by the media. 'Even if you hadn't done anything wrong, the spotlight would still find you,' Bell stated in an interview with People magazine.

'You're just with friends, maybe trip outside the Chateau Marmont, and the tabloids scream, "Drake Bell stumbles drunkenly,"' Bell recounted. These exaggerated headlines, often arising from innocent scenarios, highlighted what he viewed as the media's undue scrutiny during his formative years.

Bell expressed relief at having avoided the pressures of social media during the peak of his 'Drake & Josh' fame. Today, while touring for his album Non-Stop Flight and acting in romantic comedies in Mexico, he strives for balance amidst a nomadic lifestyle. Emphasizing positive influences and creativity, Bell maintains focus on staying productive and mentally healthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

