Julia Stiles Reflects on 'Slimy' Experience with Harvey Weinstein During 'Down to You' Reshoots

Julia Stiles has candidly spoken about her unsettling experience working with Harvey Weinstein on the 2000 movie 'Down to You.' In a podcast interview, she described how Weinstein's intervention during reshoots left her feeling 'slimy,' as changes he made diminished the film's quality, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stiles elaborated on how Weinstein wanted to leverage her success in previous movies like 'Save the Last Dance' and '10 Things I Hate About You' by adding a dance scene. Although Stiles enjoys dancing, she found the insertion of the scene into the story to be forced and unfitting.

Weinstein, responding to Stiles' comments, justified the decision by praising Stiles' talent and suggesting the dance scene added appeal to the film, emphasizing her chemistry with co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. He asserted his commitment to improving film projects, as seen in their collaboration on 'Silver Linings Playbook.'

(With inputs from agencies.)