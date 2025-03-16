Left Menu

Julia Stiles Reflects on 'Slimy' Experience with Harvey Weinstein During 'Down to You' Reshoots

Julia Stiles reveals her discomfort working with Harvey Weinstein on the 2000 film 'Down to You,' noting unnecessary changes that compromised the film's quality. Stiles recalled an added dance scene, which felt out of place. Weinstein defended the decision, highlighting Stiles' talent and chemistry with co-star Freddie Prinze Jr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:59 IST
Julia Stiles Reflects on 'Slimy' Experience with Harvey Weinstein During 'Down to You' Reshoots
Julia Stiles (Photo/instagram/@ missjuliastiles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Julia Stiles has candidly spoken about her unsettling experience working with Harvey Weinstein on the 2000 movie 'Down to You.' In a podcast interview, she described how Weinstein's intervention during reshoots left her feeling 'slimy,' as changes he made diminished the film's quality, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stiles elaborated on how Weinstein wanted to leverage her success in previous movies like 'Save the Last Dance' and '10 Things I Hate About You' by adding a dance scene. Although Stiles enjoys dancing, she found the insertion of the scene into the story to be forced and unfitting.

Weinstein, responding to Stiles' comments, justified the decision by praising Stiles' talent and suggesting the dance scene added appeal to the film, emphasizing her chemistry with co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. He asserted his commitment to improving film projects, as seen in their collaboration on 'Silver Linings Playbook.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025