Celebrating Unity: Holi and Purim at Jaffa Port

Over 3,000 Israelis and Indians gathered at Jaffa Port to celebrate Holi and Purim. The vibrant event highlighted shared cultural commonalities and offered an authentic Indian experience with dance, music, and cuisine. This celebration underscores the unique friendship between India and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaffa | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:13 IST
In a vibrant display of cultural unity, over 3,000 Israelis and Indians came together at Jaffa Port to celebrate the festivals of Holi and Purim, organized by the Indian Mission in association with the Tel Aviv municipality.

The 'India at Jaffa Port' event provided a rich tableau of Indian culture, complete with dance, classical music, traditional dresses, henna, jewelry, and culinary delights, offering attendees an enriching experience of India's cultural tapestry.

This shared celebration, as noted by Deputy Chief of Mission Rajiv Bodwade, highlights the deep-rooted cultural bonds between the two nations, as both festivals occur around the same time following the lunar calendar, strengthening ties of friendship.

