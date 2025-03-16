Influencer Harsha Richhariya Stirs Controversy in Sambhal
Harsha Richhariya, an influencer known for her controversial appearance at the Maha Kumbh, visited Sambhal to celebrate Holi Bhai Dooj. She emphasized promoting Sambhal's heritage, visited the VHP office, and criticized political parties for not addressing violence against Hindus.
Harsha Richhariya, an influencer known for creating ripples at the Maha Kumbh, arrived in Sambhal on Sunday, drawing attention as she celebrated Holi Bhai Dooj with the local community.
Richhariya, who has garnered around 1.8 million Instagram followers, emphasized the significance of Sambhal, highlighting its mention in ancient scriptures. She visited the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's office, urging the promotion of the city's rich heritage.
Her visit comes amid heightened tensions, as violent clashes erupted last year during a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid. Addressing the media, Richhariya criticized political parties for not addressing the alleged violence against Hindus, while endorsing the ruling BJP.
