Reviving Forgotten Freedom Fighters' Legacy: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav's Tribute

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized past efforts to erase freedom fighters' contributions while highlighting the Modi government's initiatives to honor them through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat criticized previous efforts to erase the contributions of numerous freedom fighters during a session in the Lok Sabha on Monday. He emphasized that the Modi government is committed to honoring all who sacrificed for India's independence.

Shekhawat highlighted the government's initiative, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was organized to remember and celebrate the contributions of freedom fighters, marking 75 years of India's independence. The celebrations took place nationwide.

He noted that airlines also participated by making announcements during flights about freedom fighters' life journeys and contributions on special occasions, ensuring these historical figures received due recognition. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrates the country's people, culture, and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

