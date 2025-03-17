Left Menu

Harmony in Diversity: Embracing Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb

In Avadhpuram Colony, Uttar Pradesh, a Sunday gathering highlighted the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, showcasing Hindu-Muslim unity. Residents participated in roza-iftar, namaz, and a Shiv aarti, symbolizing cultural harmony. The event demonstrated India's syncretic spirit, emphasizing respect for diverse religious practices, amid the backdrop of a peaceful Holi festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:40 IST
Harmony in Diversity: Embracing Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb
Banke Bihari temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Avadhpuram Colony in Uttar Pradesh, a remarkable display of unity unfolded as Hindus and Muslims came together for a roza-iftar followed by namaz, and a Shiv aarti at Shiv Vatika park. This harmonious gathering epitomizes the essence of the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, a cultural legacy of syncretic oneness.

Organized at the local Baba Avdheshwar Nath Temple, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from both communities, breaking stereotypes and fostering brotherhood. The park where the event took place was named by a Muslim resident, symbolizing the collaborative spirit in the construction of the temple.

Amidst a peaceful post-Holi atmosphere, with security heightened to prevent tensions, Avadhpuram's initiative highlighted the enduring spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Residents reaffirmed that diversity is the strength of Indian culture, showcasing an enduring legacy of unity in diversity through their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025