Karnataka Governor Advocates for NSS as a People’s Movement

In a significant address at Raj Bhavan, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged the transformation of the National Service Scheme (NSS) into a broad-based people's movement. The Governor presented the NSS State Award for 2022-23, encouraging students to align their academic pursuits with societal welfare through active NSS engagement.

Quoting the inspirational words of Swami Vivekananda, Gehlot emphasized youth as the cornerstone of national progress. He commended the comprehensive efforts of NSS volunteers engaged in cleanliness, health campaigns, environmental conservation, and major national initiatives like Make in India and Digital India.

The Governor reflected on the legacy and growth of NSS, recognizing the dedication of over five lakh volunteers in Karnataka. He honored exemplary contributions during the award ceremony and advised a focus on the comprehensive development of rural and urban areas, urging students to become responsible citizens inspired by Vivekananda's vision.

