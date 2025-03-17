Lady Gaga Rocks Billboard with 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga's recently released album, 'Mayhem', has made an impressive debut by reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album features the standout single 'Abracadabra', which was introduced during the Grammys' commercial break in February. This dance-centric collection includes 'Disease', 'Abracadabra', and a collaboration with Bruno Mars on 'Die With A Smile', according to Variety.

With 219,000 units earned, 'Mayhem' marked the biggest opening week for a female artist's album this year, according to Luminate's figures cited by the outlet. Gaga has achieved this chart-topping feat multiple times with previous albums, including 'Chromatica' in 2020 and the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack with Bradley Cooper in 2018.

Blackpink's Jennie makes her solo debut at No. 7 with 'Ruby', earning 56,000 units. 'Ruby', spanning pop and R&B genres, features artists like Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa. It follows prior top 10 entries by Blackpink members Rose and Lisa, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX', PartyNextDoor with Drake's collaboration, and others dominate the top ten chart, as reported by Variety.

