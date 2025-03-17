ITBP's High-Altitude 'Veerta' Expedition: A Journey of Valor and Environmental Stewardship

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commenced their high-altitude cycling expedition, 'Veerta,' from Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, following a route that tests endurance while promoting community engagement.

The challenging 10-day expedition, involving 10 ITBP personnel including two officers, traverses tough terrains and involves interactions with local communities and schoolchildren to share the ITBP's contributions, conduct demonstrations, and promote environmental awareness.

Along with fostering conservation and cleanliness, the expedition concludes at Tezpur, Assam, highlighting ITBP's dedication to blending adventure with national service and ecological responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)