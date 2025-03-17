Left Menu

ITBP's High-Altitude 'Veerta' Expedition: A Journey of Valor and Environmental Stewardship

The ITBP launched 'Veerta,' a high-altitude cycling expedition from Bumla, promoting endurance and community engagement. The journey emphasizes ITBP's commitment to nation-building, environmental preservation, and youth inspiration, featuring community interactions, conservation awareness, and cleanliness drives, concluding in Tezpur, Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:54 IST
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commenced their high-altitude cycling expedition, 'Veerta,' from Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, following a route that tests endurance while promoting community engagement.

The challenging 10-day expedition, involving 10 ITBP personnel including two officers, traverses tough terrains and involves interactions with local communities and schoolchildren to share the ITBP's contributions, conduct demonstrations, and promote environmental awareness.

Along with fostering conservation and cleanliness, the expedition concludes at Tezpur, Assam, highlighting ITBP's dedication to blending adventure with national service and ecological responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

