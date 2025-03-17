Left Menu

SGPC Upholds Unity: Dhami Stays, Religious Campaign Launched

The SGPC executive committee rejected Harjinder Singh Dhami's resignation as president and asked him to resume duties. A committee was formed to review the New Education Policy. The SGPC plans a religious campaign for Khalsa Sajna Diwas, marking significant Sikh anniversaries.

SGPC
  • Country:
  • India

The executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided not to accept the resignation of Harjinder Singh Dhami, encouraging him to swiftly resume his role as president. The unanimous decision was reached in a meeting headed by senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk.

Dhami had stepped down last month following controversy involving the dismissal of Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. SGPC officials plan to visit Dhami's residence to urge his return. The committee also resolved to establish a panel to scrutinize the New Education Policy in Punjab through the prism of Sikh teachings.

A religious campaign is slated for Khalsa Sajna Diwas, observing key Sikh anniversaries. Initiation ceremonies will restart using historic Sikh artifacts, as the 350th milestones of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom and Guru Gobind Singh's Guruship are commemorated, Virk announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

