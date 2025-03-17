Historic Visit: Modi and Luxon at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Christopher Luxon visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in India. Luxon, on a five-day visit to India, is focused on strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties. The leaders also participated in the Raisina Dialogue 2025 and visited the Sikh shrine together.
Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand paid a significant visit to the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Monday. Their visit is noted for its cultural and political importance, as both leaders paid respects at this revered Sikh shrine.
Luxon's five-day visit to India, commencing on Sunday, aims to bolster bilateral trade and economic partnerships between the two nations. On Monday, the leaders engaged in extensive discussions, setting the stage for future collaboration.
The two prime ministers also attended the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2025, emphasizing the commitment to international diplomacy. Luxon, who is on his first trip to India as prime minister, is accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand leader has ever brought to the country.
