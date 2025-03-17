Left Menu

Conan O'Brien to Host Oscars Again: A Star-Studded Return

Comedian and late-night show host Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars in 2026, marking his second time emceeing the event. His previous hosting in 2025 brought record viewership. Emmy-winning producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will oversee the event's production.

Comedian and renowned late-night TV host Conan O'Brien is set to return as the emcee for the annual Oscars ceremony in 2026. This marks O'Brien's second stint hosting the prestigious event, as confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday.

O'Brien previously hosted the 2025 Oscars telecast, which drew an impressive 19.7 million U.S. viewers, the largest audience in five years for Hollywood's top honors, as reported by ABC, a Disney-owned broadcaster. In a playful statement from the Academy, O'Brien quipped that his return is driven by a desire to hear Adrien Brody finish his famously lengthy acceptance speech for 'The Brutalist.'

Praising O'Brien's flair, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich expressed enthusiasm for his return, noting O'Brien's multiple Emmy wins. Notably, Emmy Award-winning producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will reprise their roles as executive producers for the third year running. The 98th Oscars will be hosted on March 15, 2026.

