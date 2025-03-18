King Charles to Foster Historical Ties During Vatican Visit Amid Health Concerns

King Charles is poised to rekindle historical religious ties during a state visit to the Vatican and Italy, scheduled for next month. As the 76-year-old monarch continues his recovery from cancer, he expresses hope for a meeting with Pope Francis, who recently battled a severe respiratory infection.

A palace source revealed that Charles wrote personally to Pope Francis during his hospitalization, indicating the significance of their relationship. The visit, set to start on April 7, marks a pivotal moment in showcasing the monarchy's evolving diplomatic role amid shared challenges.

The royal agenda highlights a deeper connection between Britain and the Catholic Church, with plans to visit historical sites like the Papal Basilica of St. Paul's Outside the Walls. The tour includes audiences with Italian leaders and addresses to parliament, symbolizing a renewed chapter of engagement and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)