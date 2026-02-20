A Royal Crisis: Scandal Hits the British Monarchy

King Charles woke up to an international media frenzy on Friday, as widespread newspaper coverage showed his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, leaving a police station following his arrest over alleged misconduct in public office.

The crisis, stemming from his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein, is being called the most significant threat to the British monarchy in decades. This situation draws comparisons to past royal scandals but emerges as uncharted territory for the royal family, with implications for figures like Charles and William.

The royal family has taken steps to distance itself from Mountbatten-Windsor, who faces dwindling public support. Despite the potential long-lasting effects, insiders believe the monarchy will persevere under the leadership of King Charles and Prince William.

