Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew Arrest Stuns British Monarchy

In a shocking turn of events, the UK police have arrested King Charles III's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following allegations of misconduct in public office. The arrest was executed on his birthday, marking a historic first as he is the first senior royal taken into police custody in modern times.

The investigation, sparked by recently released files from the US Department of Justice on Jeffrey Epstein, focuses on his alleged inappropriate sharing of government information during his time as the UK's Trade Envoy from 2001 to 2011. The ongoing probe at his former residence, Royal Lodge, underscores the seriousness of the charges.

Andrew, having consistently denied any wrongdoing, faces mounting pressure as anti-monarchy activists seize upon the arrest as a significant victory. King Charles supports the investigative process, emphasizing that the law must take its course, while public calls for transparency and accountability grow ever louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)