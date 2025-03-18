Royal & Papal Audiences: King Charles III to Visit Vatican

King Charles III is poised to hold an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican during a state visit next month. The visit signals the Holy See's optimism about the Pontiff's recovery from double pneumonia, which has kept him hospitalized since February 14.

Details of the British monarch's visit to the Vatican and Italy were released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The Vatican's secretariat of state is closely involved in the planning of state visits, reflecting the importance of the occasion in fostering closer relations between the Catholic Church and the Church of England.

The king's visit includes events in Rome to highlight strong UK-Italy ties and will mark significant historical anniversaries, including the region's liberation during WWII. The tour also symbolizes a historical reconciliation, with events at the Papal Basilica of St. Paul's Outside the Walls and the Papal Jubilee celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)