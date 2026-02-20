Venezuela's Contentious Amnesty Bill: A Step Towards Reconciliation?

Venezuela's legislature, dominated by the ruling party, approved an amnesty bill this Thursday, which human rights organizations claim provides insufficient relief for political detainees in the country. The approval comes amid a hunger strike by some prisoners' families, now in its fifth day.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who replaced President Nicolas Maduro following his ouster by the U.S., has complied with certain demands from the Trump administration regarding oil sales and released several political prisoners, aiming to normalize relations with the United States. Despite these releases, the government denies holding any political prisoners, attributing detentions to crimes.

The controversial amnesty law excludes those convicted of severe crimes such as human rights violations, war crimes, and corruption, only offering amnesty for political protests or related actions from specific periods. Opposition members, many of whom are exiled, find the bill lacking, as it requires personal presence in Venezuela for amnesty approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)