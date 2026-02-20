Venezuela's ruling party-controlled legislature has given its approval to an amnesty bill on Thursday, which human rights organizations argue inadequately addresses the plight of political prisoners in the country.

The bill, which has been heavily influenced by the Trump administration's demands, was enacted following a second legislative debate led by interim President Delcy Rodriguez's brother, Jorge Rodriguez. Although the bill aims to offer amnesty for several politically charged actions since 2002, exclusions remain contentious and a focal point of criticism from opposition forces.

Despite the government's claims of facilitating peace and reconciliation, opposition parties and advocacy groups criticize the bill's limitations and exclusions, leading to widespread protests, including hunger strikes outside the capital's police facilities. This continues to underscore the fragility of Venezuela's political landscape.

