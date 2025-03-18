Left Menu

Conan To Host Oscars Again; Entertainment World Abuzz with News

Entertainment news briefs highlight Conan O'Brien's return as Oscars host in 2026, a commemorative bench for Liam Payne in Buenos Aires, brands cutting ties with Kim Soo-hyun due to a dating scandal, and Universal Music Group seeking dismissal of Drake's defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's song.

Updated: 18-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:28 IST
Conan To Host Oscars Again; Entertainment World Abuzz with News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In entertainment news, Conan O'Brien is set to return as the host for the 2026 Oscars. The announcement came after the 2025 ceremony, which O'Brien also hosted, attracted a record 19.7 million U.S. viewers, marking the largest audience in half a decade.

Fans of Liam Payne honored the late singer by dedicating a bench in Buenos Aires's British Cemetery following his tragic passing. These benches often serve as memorials with heartfelt engravings, keeping the memory of lost loved ones alive.

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces backlash as brands sever ties with him, following allegations of his involvement with actress Kim Sae-ron in her early years. Meanwhile, Universal Music Group is pushing for dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by Drake, arguing that Kendrick Lamar's lyrics are protected by the First Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

