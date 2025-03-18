Left Menu

Colin Farrell to Lead DC's 'Sgt Rock'

Colin Farrell is set to star in the DC Studios film 'Sgt Rock', directed by Luca Guadagnino. The movie is based on the comic book character, a World War II hero. Farrell, known for his role as Penguin, takes on this leading role after Daniel Craig withdrew from consideration.

Colin Farrell, the acclaimed actor known for his recent portrayal of the Penguin, is negotiating to star in DC Studios' upcoming war film 'Sgt Rock'.

The project, helmed by director Luca Guadagnino, is based on the classic comic character known for his World War II exploits, created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in 1959. The film is set to commence filming in the UK this summer, with a script crafted by Justin Kuritzkes.

Interestingly, Daniel Craig was previously considered for the role but withdrew earlier this year. Farrell's addition to the DC universe has already garnered attention, given his accolades for his role in 'The Batman' and its spinoff series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

