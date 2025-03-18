Pope Francis' Illness Illuminates the Absurdity of War
Pope Francis' recent illness has clarified his views on the absurdity of war, as conveyed in a letter published by an Italian newspaper. He emphasized the importance of words in shaping human environments and sought renewed diplomacy. Despite health concerns, a meeting with King Charles III is scheduled for April 8.
Pope Francis, in a letter published on Tuesday, revealed that his recent protracted illness has brought clarity to the 'absurdity of war.' His statement comes amid speculation about his potential resignation, firmly refuted by his top aide, as arrangements continue for an upcoming meeting with King Charles III on April 8.
The letter was published in Italy's Corriere della Sera and dated March 14, emanating from Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Here, the 88-year-old pontiff has been receiving treatment since February 14 for a severe lung infection and double pneumonia. In his letter, Francis reiterated the urgency for diplomacy and revitalized trust in international organizations.
While his health shows marginal improvements, the Vatican has not provided a specific release date. Scheduled engagement with King Charles III implies confidence in a successful recovery. Meanwhile, a newly released photograph and audio message aim to manage public attention to his health and reassure followers of his gradual recuperation.
