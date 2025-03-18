Left Menu

When Prithviraj Met Rajinikanth: A Fanboy Moment

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an Instagram post about his meeting with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who was the first to watch the trailer of Sukumaran's upcoming film 'L2: Empuraan'. The film, directed by Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, is set for release on March 27.

Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed his fanboy excitement when he met Tamil megastar Rajinikanth. The encounter came as Rajinikanth became the first to view the trailer for Sukumaran's forthcoming movie, 'L2: Empuraan'.

The 42-year-old actor and filmmaker could not contain his excitement, sharing the memorable moment with his followers on Instagram. He expressed profound gratitude, indicating that Rajinikanth's feedback on the trailer meant the world to him.

'L2: Empuraan', directed by Sukumaran, continues the narrative of the 2019 action thriller 'Lucifer'. Featuring Mohanlal, the film is scheduled for a March 27 release.

