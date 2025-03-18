Nagpur Tensions Flare Amid Film Controversy
Violence erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra, sparked by the 'Chhaava' film, targeting specific homes and reviving historical tensions. The VHP statement fueled further protest against Aurangzeb's glorification. Meanwhile, Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat prepares grand celebrations for her return from space. Additionally, two individuals arrested for religious conversion inducements.
- Country:
- India
Violence has intensified in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributing the premeditated nature of these attacks to the film 'Chhaava,' which has inflamed public sentiment against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Curfew measures have been imposed, and 50 individuals taken into custody.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has strongly opposed any admiration of Aurangzeb, linking the recent unrest in Nagpur to attempts at glorifying the controversial historical figure.
As tensions simmer in Maharashtra, a contrasting scene unfolds in Gujarat where jubilant preparations are underway for astronaut Sunita Williams' homecoming. Her ancestral village is organizing Diwali-like festivities, coinciding with the arrest of two individuals accused of enticing religious conversions in another district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- violence
- Chhaava film
- Aurangzeb
- Devendra Fadnavis
- VHP
- Sunita Williams
- Gujarat
- space
- conversion
ALSO READ
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has resigned; I have accepted it and sent it to Governor: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Rising Tensions in Rajasthan: VHP Demands Action Over Alleged 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'
Solid head of hair she's got: US President Trump on stranded Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams
VHP Protests Govt Use of Temple Funds in Himachal
Nagpur violence: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appeals for peace, says don't believe in rumours.