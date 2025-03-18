Nagpur Tensions Flare Amid Film Controversy

Violence has intensified in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributing the premeditated nature of these attacks to the film 'Chhaava,' which has inflamed public sentiment against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Curfew measures have been imposed, and 50 individuals taken into custody.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has strongly opposed any admiration of Aurangzeb, linking the recent unrest in Nagpur to attempts at glorifying the controversial historical figure.

As tensions simmer in Maharashtra, a contrasting scene unfolds in Gujarat where jubilant preparations are underway for astronaut Sunita Williams' homecoming. Her ancestral village is organizing Diwali-like festivities, coinciding with the arrest of two individuals accused of enticing religious conversions in another district.

(With inputs from agencies.)