Left Menu

Nagpur Tensions Flare Amid Film Controversy

Violence erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra, sparked by the 'Chhaava' film, targeting specific homes and reviving historical tensions. The VHP statement fueled further protest against Aurangzeb's glorification. Meanwhile, Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat prepares grand celebrations for her return from space. Additionally, two individuals arrested for religious conversion inducements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:07 IST
Nagpur Tensions Flare Amid Film Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Violence has intensified in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attributing the premeditated nature of these attacks to the film 'Chhaava,' which has inflamed public sentiment against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Curfew measures have been imposed, and 50 individuals taken into custody.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has strongly opposed any admiration of Aurangzeb, linking the recent unrest in Nagpur to attempts at glorifying the controversial historical figure.

As tensions simmer in Maharashtra, a contrasting scene unfolds in Gujarat where jubilant preparations are underway for astronaut Sunita Williams' homecoming. Her ancestral village is organizing Diwali-like festivities, coinciding with the arrest of two individuals accused of enticing religious conversions in another district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025