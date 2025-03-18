Left Menu

Silent Wake-Up Calls: Tradition Resurfaces Amidst Loudspeaker Ban

Mohammad Suhail, clad in a kaftan and green 'saafa', roams Sambhal's alleys at 3 am to wake people for their 'sehri' meal during Ramzan. The practice reemerged after Uttar Pradesh banned loudspeakers in 2022, forcing muezzins to call for prayer without amplification.

Updated: 18-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:25 IST
In Sambhal city's shadowy streets, Mohammad Suhail appears at 3 am, dressed in a loosely draped kaftan and green 'saafa', drumming to awaken fellow Muslims for 'sehri'.

With the Uttar Pradesh government banning loudspeakers at religious sites in 2022, Suhail's traditional wake-up call serves as a vital alert to fasting observers.

As muezzins join him, calling out 'azaan' from rooftops, this return to manual sound-making marks a significant cultural adaptation in the region's Islamic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

