Silent Wake-Up Calls: Tradition Resurfaces Amidst Loudspeaker Ban

In Sambhal city's shadowy streets, Mohammad Suhail appears at 3 am, dressed in a loosely draped kaftan and green 'saafa', drumming to awaken fellow Muslims for 'sehri'.

With the Uttar Pradesh government banning loudspeakers at religious sites in 2022, Suhail's traditional wake-up call serves as a vital alert to fasting observers.

As muezzins join him, calling out 'azaan' from rooftops, this return to manual sound-making marks a significant cultural adaptation in the region's Islamic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)