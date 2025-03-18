Pilgrim Secures ₹200 Crore to Boost Beauty Brand Expansion

Pilgrim, an innovator in Indian clean beauty, has successfully raised ₹200 crore in a recent funding round, bringing its valuation to approximately ₹3,000 crore before new financing. This blend of primary and secondary capital strengthens investor confidence in the brand's growing market leadership.

Notable existing investors include Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, Vertex Ventures SEAI, and Mirabilis Investment Trust, now joined by new stakeholders such as Vertex Growth Fund and Anicut Equity Continuum Fund. This capital is set to enhance Pilgrim's online profitability, expand its offline foothold, and improve research and development.

Co-founder Gagandeep Makker highlights this as a pivotal step, facilitating broader offline reach and bolstering R&D efforts. By marrying global ingredients with advanced scientific formulations, Pilgrim has forged a reputation for quality and innovation, poised for further growth in India and internationally.

