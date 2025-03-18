Brewing Tradition: Araku Coffee Reaches Andhra Pradesh Legislature

In a bid to boost tribal economy, tribal-origin Araku Coffee has made its way to the corridors of power in Andhra Pradesh, with two new outlets inaugurated in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Tuesday.

The Assembly's new Araku Coffee stall was unveiled by Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu alongside prominent figures like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who sipped on the aromatic brew to mark the occasion.

This initiative, facilitated by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd, seeks to empower tribal coffee growers of the Araku region. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu champions the coffee's cause by presenting it in prestigious offices, spreading its rich flavor beyond state boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)