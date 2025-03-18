Historical Narratives and Modern Unrest: The Chhaava Film Controversy

The aftermath of recent violence in Nagpur, sparked by protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, has led to widespread debate. AIMIM's Maharashtra president, Imtiaz Jaleel, emphasized that historical films in the West rarely incite riots, unlike the reaction to the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava'.

'Chhaava', highlighting the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has reignited tensions regarding Aurangzeb's legacy. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted the potential premeditation of these violent events, linking them to renewed public emotion after the film's release.

Jaleel criticized political leaders' post-election neglect of societal issues and advocated for historical accuracy over political narratives. He suggested the Archaeological Survey of India manage historical monuments to preserve history authentically, reducing political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)