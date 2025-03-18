Judicial Eminences Tour Amrit Udyan

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with judges of the Supreme Court and their families, visited the celebrated Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following their tour, the group had the opportunity to engage in conversation with President Droupadi Murmu, as confirmed by an official statement from her office on social media platform X.

The illustrious Amrit Udyan, part of the Presidential Estate's charm, will welcome public visitors from February 2 to March 30, offering a chance to behold its splendor.

(With inputs from agencies.)