Judicial Eminences Tour Amrit Udyan
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Supreme Court judges visited the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, accompanied by their families. President Droupadi Murmu later interacted with the visitors. The Amrit Udyan opens to the public from February 2 to March 30, inviting all to experience its beauty.
On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with judges of the Supreme Court and their families, visited the celebrated Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Following their tour, the group had the opportunity to engage in conversation with President Droupadi Murmu, as confirmed by an official statement from her office on social media platform X.
The illustrious Amrit Udyan, part of the Presidential Estate's charm, will welcome public visitors from February 2 to March 30, offering a chance to behold its splendor.
