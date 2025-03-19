Left Menu

Unveiling the JFK Files: Insights and Mysteries from the National Archives

Recently declassified documents pertaining to President John F. Kennedy's assassination have been released, following an order by President Trump. With over 1,000 files shared, experts are exploring their significance. The release stems from ongoing curiosity about the assassination, despite previous findings that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

In a groundbreaking move, the U.S. government has released a trove of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, spurred by a mandate from former President Donald Trump. Over 1,000 files were made public, adding to the extensive archives already available to the public.

Despite the anticipation, experts caution against expecting major revelations. Larry J. Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, emphasized the enormity of the task at hand and the historical fascination with the event, which still breeds various conspiracy theories decades later.

Amid ongoing public interest, researchers and historians continue to sift through the files, hoping to gain new insights while acknowledging that some sensitive documents remain under wraps due to national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

