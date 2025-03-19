Gwyneth Paltrow Discusses Intimacy Coordination on 'Marty Supreme'

In a candid revelation, actress Gwyneth Paltrow expressed her views on working with an intimacy coordinator during the filming of 'Marty Supreme', set to hit theaters on December 25, 2025. Sharing screen space with Timothee Chalamet, Paltrow reflected on the presence of an intimacy coordinator, something she found redundant.

Speaking to Deadline, Paltrow remarked, "I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on'." Paltrow and Chalamet reportedly felt comfortable with their scenes, ultimately telling the coordinator to "step a little bit back".

Highlighting her concern over artistic freedom, Paltrow said she understands the need for intimacy coordinators, especially for newcomers, but she personally feels stifled by such supervision. Praising Chalamet, she described him as "a thinking man's sex symbol" and "a man who takes his work really seriously".

(With inputs from agencies.)