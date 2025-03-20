Left Menu

Echoes of Bismillah Khan: A Symphony of Syncretism and Shehnai

Bismillah Khan, a legendary shehnai maestro, is remembered for his devotion to music and syncretic culture. Known for heralding India's independence with his captivating performances, he elevated the shehnai to international acclaim. His legacy lives on through his music, values, and the streets of Varanasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the banks of the serene Ganga, the dilapidated walls of Naubat Khana echo the memory of Bismillah Khan, a monumental figure in Indian classical music. Known for popularising the shehnai globally, Khan's dedication to his craft began in his youth, practicing diligently in this historic site.

This Friday marks what would have been his 109th birthday, rekindling memories of a man who left an indelible mark on India's musical landscape. Bismillah Khan famously played Raag Kafi from the Red Fort on India's first Independence Day, intertwining it with Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic speech.

His integration of Hindu-Muslim cultural rituals and harmonious exchanges with the local community have left an enduring legacy. As accolades such as the Bharat Ratna testify to his excellence, the city where he once roamed now hopes to honor his memory with a dedicated museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

