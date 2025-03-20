Echoes of Bismillah Khan: A Symphony of Syncretism and Shehnai

On the banks of the serene Ganga, the dilapidated walls of Naubat Khana echo the memory of Bismillah Khan, a monumental figure in Indian classical music. Known for popularising the shehnai globally, Khan's dedication to his craft began in his youth, practicing diligently in this historic site.

This Friday marks what would have been his 109th birthday, rekindling memories of a man who left an indelible mark on India's musical landscape. Bismillah Khan famously played Raag Kafi from the Red Fort on India's first Independence Day, intertwining it with Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic speech.

His integration of Hindu-Muslim cultural rituals and harmonious exchanges with the local community have left an enduring legacy. As accolades such as the Bharat Ratna testify to his excellence, the city where he once roamed now hopes to honor his memory with a dedicated museum.

