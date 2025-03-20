Left Menu

Preserving History: Jammu & Kashmir's Heritage Conservation Initiative

The Jammu and Kashmir Government is actively engaged in a comprehensive heritage conservation scheme, spanning 45 ongoing projects and 73 identified for Phase-II. Efforts focus on the restoration, preservation, and maintenance of forts, monuments, and religious sites, supported by significant financial investment and climate impact studies.

In a significant move to conserve its rich heritage, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is advancing a strategic initiative involving 45 ongoing projects, including forts and religious sites, as part of a broader scheme. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the legislative assembly that an additional 73 projects have been identified for Phase-II, aimed at preserving architecture and heritage in the Union Territory.

The initiative marks a significant investment, with Rs 310.71 crore sanctioned for capital expenditure and the UT-level scheme to cover both phases. In particular, ambitious projects are underway at the historic Mubarak Mandi heritage complex, a former royal residence, with Rs 59.69 crore allocated for seven key sub-projects.

Extensive efforts are being made to ensure the restoration and preservation of these sites, including the use of 3D mapping and digital archives for documentation. Special measures are also being undertaken to protect these sites from natural disasters and urban encroachment, ensuring their historical integrity for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

