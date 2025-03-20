Left Menu

Empathy in Question: Lisa Ray's Dispute with Air India

Actor-model Lisa Ray accused Air India of lacking empathy after the airline denied a waiver when she changed travel plans due to her ailing father's condition. Air India refuted the claim, explaining Ray was traveling without her father and offered alternative solutions, which she declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lisa Ray, the actor-model known for her roles in "Kasoor" and "Bollywood/Hollywood," has sparked controversy by criticizing Air India for perceived insensitivity. Ray alleged that the airline denied her a waiver for her travel plans, which she altered due to her 92-year-old father's poor health.

Air India countered Ray's accusations, asserting that her claims lacked foundation. According to the airline, Ray was not traveling with her father, and the medical documents she provided were unrelated to her own itinerary. Air India offered alternative solutions, such as a free date change or a year-long ticket extension, which Ray opted not to accept.

The incident, recently brought to public attention via a post on social media platform X, has prompted a statement from Air India asking media representatives to verify facts before dissemination. They emphasized their commitment to customer service despite the misleading portrayal in news reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

