Left Menu

Telangana to Shine on Global Stage with Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

The 72nd Miss World pageant is set to captivate audiences in Hyderabad, Telangana, this May. Former Mrs Universe Intelligence winner, Abhimanika Yadav, expressed excitement over the event's potential to spotlight Telangana's tourism and cultural heritage to a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:26 IST
Telangana to Shine on Global Stage with Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad
Abhimanika Yadav Mrs Universe Intelligence (2017) (Image Source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is poised to become the focal point of international attention this May, as it hosts the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant. Abhimanika Yadav, a past Mrs Universe Intelligence winner, expressed her excitement about the event, emphasizing its significance for Telangana's global tourism ambitions.

During a press conference attended by dignitaries and Yadav herself, she articulated her belief that the event provides a golden opportunity to present Telangana's cultural and tourist attractions to the world. Yadav emphasized that hosting such an international spectacle marks a major milestone for the state, heralding its emergence on the global scene.

The Telangana government aims to leverage this event, not only to promote tourism but also to underscore Hyderabad's status as a burgeoning healthcare hub. Efforts are underway to transform the city into a vibrant touristic and cultural hotspot, with initiatives aimed at showcasing regional arts, crafts, and culinary delights to the international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025