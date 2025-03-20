Telangana to Shine on Global Stage with Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is poised to become the focal point of international attention this May, as it hosts the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant. Abhimanika Yadav, a past Mrs Universe Intelligence winner, expressed her excitement about the event, emphasizing its significance for Telangana's global tourism ambitions.

During a press conference attended by dignitaries and Yadav herself, she articulated her belief that the event provides a golden opportunity to present Telangana's cultural and tourist attractions to the world. Yadav emphasized that hosting such an international spectacle marks a major milestone for the state, heralding its emergence on the global scene.

The Telangana government aims to leverage this event, not only to promote tourism but also to underscore Hyderabad's status as a burgeoning healthcare hub. Efforts are underway to transform the city into a vibrant touristic and cultural hotspot, with initiatives aimed at showcasing regional arts, crafts, and culinary delights to the international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)